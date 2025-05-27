Ladd McConkey's attire at Chargers practice earns attention from fans
It didn't take long for Ladd McConkey to become a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 2024 second round pick hit the ground running, becoming Justin Herbert's No.1 target last season. The electric Chargers' rookie exploded for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 catches. McConkey also put up an impressive 197 yard, one touchdown performance in his first ever playoff game.
Expectations not just for McConkey, but the Chargers as a whole are high in 2025. Adding pieces such as Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and Mike Williams, the Chargers offense should have more contributors than last year. McConkey will still have plenty of eyes on him, as he's now expected to be a consistent 1,000-yard receiver.
RELATED: Chargers' star Khalil Mack honored next to T.J. Watt in this distinct ranking
At one of their first practices of the spring, McConkey was shown running routes and catching passes from Herbert, which can be viewed here. Fans quickly took notice of McConkey's attire, which included a bucket hat.
RELATED: Chargers’ first priority in 2025 is to end losing ways vs. rival Chiefs
2500 yards would certainly be something special, but obviously just a lighthearted joke. McConkey has a solid core of receivers around him now, the rookie Harris looking to have the same impact that last year's second round pick had. It'll be interesting to see how McConkey and his new teammates gel together over the summer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers projected to lose vital Week 6 matchup against AFC East opponent
Former Chargers draft pick puts up some notable UFL highlights
Chargers may cut bait with Jim Harbaugh favorite who once led Big Ten in TDs
Tuli Tuipulotu has chance to prove Chargers right in a big way after Joey Bosa's exit
Could Chargers have a sleeper draft pick contributor for Justin Herbert's offense?