Chargers' biggest problem area thrown under microscope as OTAs start
When it comes to weaknesses on the Los Angeles Chargers roster, most of the attention goes to the offensive trenches and perhaps the depth of the secondary going into Year 2 of Jim Harbaugh.
But with OTAs getting started, other areas of the roster have entered the spotlight.
For the Win’s Christian D'Andrea, for example, listed every team’s biggest weakness and circled the list of Justin Herbert’s pass-catching targets:
“Ladd McConkey outperformed expectations as a rookie. Quentin Johnston began to come around, bumping his yards per route run (YPRR) from a frustrating 0.94 as a rookie to 2.04 in 2025 -- 30th-best among qualified NFL wideouts. After that, Herbert will be left to rely on second round rookie Tre Harris, a 30-year-old Mike Williams, Derius Davis and a tight end corps headed by Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin.”
It’s certainly a fair take on the roster. Ladd McConkey is obviously a No. 1. Mike Williams has a ton of reps with Herbert already, but flopped in his first non-Chargers experience. Tre Harris is a rookie and Quentin Johnston has had drop issues. At tight end, there’s no exciting name on the depth chart.
Still, other areas deserve a raise of the eyebrow, too. It felt like the Chargers made lateral moves at best at cornerback.
Even worse, Harbaugh is inching closer to naming Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman starters on the interior of the offensive line again, with only Mekhi Becton the big upgrade when all three spots entered the offseason as massive needs.
The Chargers have time to prove these areas aren’t problems, which is good, because their chances of fixing them without outside help now are minimal.
