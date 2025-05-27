New prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton is bad news for Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers selected running back Omarion Hampton with the 21st overall pick of the NFL draft last month, which was a somewhat surprising move for the Chargers.
Yes, Los Angeles needed more help in its backfield even after signing Najee Harris in free agency, but the general expectation was that the Chargers would go with a wide receiver.
Nevertheless, Los Angeles decided to take Hampton, who was one of the most explosive weapons in the draft after dominating at North Carolina.
The rookie has a terrific shot of ultimately locking down the No. 1 halfback role in 2025, and Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has delivered some predictions for Hampton that will make it very difficult for head coach Jim Harbaugh not to make him the featured back.
Kay is projecting Hampton to rush for 902 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry while also catching 42 passes for 302 yards and a couple of scores.
"Harris’ veteran savvy and consistency could result in a relatively even timeshare with Hampton out of the gate," Kay wrote. "The rookie should eventually pass Harris on the depth chart and has a fantastic long-term outlook (especially if Harris gets traded before the deadline). Early, though, Harris will cap Hampton's upside."
The Chargers only signed Harris to a one-year deal, and because it seems relatively likely that Hampton will establish himself as LA's top guy at some point next season, Harris could find himself in another uniform in 2026.
Harris did post over 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did that on just 3.9 yards per attempt.
It will be interesting to see how quickly Hampton can usurp Harris next fall.
