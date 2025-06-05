Chargers showing up as 'phony' described as LA's nightmare scenario in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a chip on their shoulder when they begin play in the 2025 regular season.
In the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers proved a lot of people wrong on their way to a postseason berth. However, the loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card was a brutal reminder that it takes more than just getting there.
The offense will definitely need to prove itself this season; however, the Chargers have to hope the defense continues to play the exact way that it did in 2024.
However, what if the defense gets exposed? Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently did a nightmare scenario for every team in the NFL for the upcoming season. Gagnon believes the worst-case scenario for the Chargers would be if the number one scoring defense from last season is exposed for being a "phony".
The prediction mentions the unit has a few late season mishaps that could destroy the Chargers' chances of having a memorable season.
Looking ahead to the end of the 2025 schedule, the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos in their final four games.
All four of those teams could be potential playoff teams, so losing the majority of those games could be a brutal blow for the Chargers.
