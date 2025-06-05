Charger Report

Chargers showing up as 'phony' described as LA's nightmare scenario in 2025

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to avoid this potential nightmare scenario in the 2025 season that would take the season off the rails.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert jogs off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert jogs off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a chip on their shoulder when they begin play in the 2025 regular season.

In the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers proved a lot of people wrong on their way to a postseason berth. However, the loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card was a brutal reminder that it takes more than just getting there.

The offense will definitely need to prove itself this season; however, the Chargers have to hope the defense continues to play the exact way that it did in 2024.

RELATED: Chargers should avoid a blockbuster trade for this one specific weapon

However, what if the defense gets exposed? Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently did a nightmare scenario for every team in the NFL for the upcoming season. Gagnon believes the worst-case scenario for the Chargers would be if the number one scoring defense from last season is exposed for being a "phony".

The prediction mentions the unit has a few late season mishaps that could destroy the Chargers' chances of having a memorable season.

RELATED: Chargers 2025 starting lineup prediction features small upset

Looking ahead to the end of the 2025 schedule, the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos in their final four games.

All four of those teams could be potential playoff teams, so losing the majority of those games could be a brutal blow for the Chargers.

Steve Clinkscale\
Los Angeles Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale during rookie minicamp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train

Chargers starting lineup prediction has one major surprise at wide receiver

Chargers fans urged not to panic over Rashawn Slater absence right now

Why is this studly Chargers weapon being completely ignored?

Justin Herbert disrespected in FOX Sports' 2020 NFL Draft top players list

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News