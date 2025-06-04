Chargers hope for second-year leap from secondary duo in 2025
The only acceptable outcome for the 2025 season for the Los Angeles Chargers is to do better or match their postseason appearance from this past season.
The term rebuild is not in the vocabulary of Jim Harbaugh, who already had his team playing like an actual threat to the Lombardi Trophy in just his first season on the job.
However, now the pressure is on for this team to be even better than last year. For that to happen, the team will need to lean on young talent in 2025 to make a major leap.
Kris Rhim of ESPN recently did a fantastic, detailed piece on the Chargers' need for both second-year cornerbacks, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, to become starting-caliber players in 2025.
Both players were given opportunities last season after injuries decimated the Chargers' secondary. However, now with the way the current roster looks, those moments were a blessing in disguise for the team.
Still ended last season with four interceptions while Hart earned the 21st-best grade in pass rush for all cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Hart and Still could become one of those stories that is constantly told during Chargers primetime games. Both were selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, have the opportunity to be the long-term answer for the Chargers' secondary.
