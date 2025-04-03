Chargers sign international rugby star at key position of need
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make a major splash at the tight end position to help out Justin Herbert this offseason.
Instead, they opted for an international splash.
This week, the Chargers announced the signing of Jordan Petaia via the NFL’s International Player Pathway, securing an Australian rugby player at a key position of need on the depth chart going into 2025.
Petaia’s name won’t necessarily make waves in the NFL’s stomping grounds, but the same can’t be said for elsewhere. He’s a household name, in fact, having become the youngest player to appear in two Rugby World Cups after debuting at just 19 years old.
The 6’3”, 226-pound Petaia runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and has a 40.5-inch vertical jump that he now brings to the NFL game after chasing a dream.
He’s got a shot, too, with brief one-offs like Will Dissly still on the roster and the only notable addition for the Chargers to the depth chart this season was another Dissly-type signing with Tyler Conklin.
Of course, the Chargers could always make good on everyone’s favorite prediction and take Michigan’s Colston Loveland in Round 1. Another top-100 tight end, otherwise, could make things tougher for the depth chart.
But Petaia’s name is certainly one to watch this summer.
