Chargers connected to Jets weapon in blockbuster trade idea

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly added a ton of weapons this offseason, only signing running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Mike Williams.
Yes, it's looking more and more like Keenan Allen will eventually re-join the Chargers as well, but until then, Los Angeles is short on playmakers, and with J.K. Dobbins appearing to be gone, the Bolts could use another ball-carrier to supplement Harris.
Well, the New York Jets could be phasing out Breece Hall, as new coach Aaron Glenn has already said he wants to utilize young running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more in 2025.
Hall already seemed less than thrilled with his dip in playing time this past season, so one can imagine that Glenn's words were not exactly appealing to him.
The 23-year-old could represent a potential trade candidate for the Jets, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports feels that the Chargers could comprise a landing spot for him.
"For the Chargers, they finally found an old-school-type running back in Najee Harris," Palacios wrote. "After one season, it’s still surprising that the team did not bring back J.K. Dobbins yet. However, it makes sense since he didn’t fit into Jim Harbaugh’s mold. Gus Edwards didn’t make the cut, so they need a backup either way. Breece Hall isn’t the immediate backup answer, but he’s a significant upgrade over Kimani Vidal, who is still adjusting to the league."
Hall rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry in 2024. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three scores, so he certainly provides value as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
The former second-round pick is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and given the disappointing season he just had, he shouldn't be too costly in a potential trade.
Hall would definitely make sense for a Chargers team that could absolutely use more supporting talent for Justin Herbert.
