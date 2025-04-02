Jim Harbaugh's 4-letter response to NFL's overtime problem
The Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to hire Jim Harbaugh as their head coach when others may have been hesitant.
Harbaugh's first stint in the NFL was a success, and his tenure with the Michigan Wolverines ended with a national championship.
In his first season with the Chargers, Harbaugh led the team to its first postseason berth since 2022. Without question, the hiring of Harbaugh was the right move.
However, the honeymoon of the first season is over. Now is the time for Harbaugh to lead the franchise to the next step: winning a postseason game.
During the NFL's annual meetings, the Chargers' head coach has been asked a slew of questions. One being what he thinks about the NFL's overtime rules.
Harbaugh had a simple response: "I like sudden death." The former college football coach enjoys the overtime rules from the collegiate level compared to what the NFL has.
Those comments were made before the league made the change to the overtime rules, which allows both teams to possess the ball, while shortening the clock to ten minutes for the overtime quarter.
Not quite sudden death, but a step in the right direction with the recent rule change for overtime. It's still bizarre that the NFL is okay with ties being the outcome of their games. However, maybe this rule change will limit that outcome.
