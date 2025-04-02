Chargers get good news on alternate jerseys, possibly helmets after NFL rule change
The annual NFL owner's meeting is currently taking place. Usually, this is where minor and major changes to the league will be voted on and put into effect.
One change that is coming should have fans of all teams excited, especially for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The NFL is now allowing teams to wear their alternate uniforms up to four times per season going forward.
RELATED: Chargers draft projection includes shocking trade, loops in Ravens' Mark Andrews
While this means more navy blue Chargers uniforms, could this potentially open the door for a brand new alternate? The Chargers have been rumored to be getting an alternate helmet this offseason, which could lead to a new uniform design in general.
These are exciting times for the Chargers, coming off of an 11 win season and seem to have a good system in place behind Jim Harbaugh and company. Wearing alternate uniforms more is another wrinkle they can add to excite the fanbase even more and of course, sell more merchandise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh's dream comes true in latest Chargers prediction
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lobs some surprising comments about Justin Herbert's OL
Chargers linked to former TD leader that would thrill Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins' updated free agency fits include Chargers division rival
Annual NFL head coach photo places Jim Harbaugh beside his new best friend