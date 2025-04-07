Could Chargers really make this shocking NFL Draft decision?
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL Draft with one very clear need: weapons. Outside of signing Mike Williams, the Chargers haven't added any pass-catchers for Justin Herbert, which could present some serious problems heading into 2025.
The general consensus is that Los Angeles will be taking some playmakers in the draft later this month, and most are expecting the Bolts to select a wide receiver or tight end in the first round.
However, Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the Chargers going in an entirely different direction and selecting Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 22nd overall pick.
"Perhaps WR or DT are the more needy positions here, but the Los Angeles Chargers operated well enough in free agency to give themselves a true best-player-available selection," wrote Alex Insdorf of Bolt Beat. "Barron is a perfect athletic piece for the second year of Jesse Minter’s defense."
Barron was widely viewed as one of the best defensive backs in college football this past season, registering 46 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended en route to All-American honors.
"Adding Barron to a rotation with promising young DB talents in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart would be a great development for Los Angeles as they continue to reshape their secondary," Insdorf added.
The Chargers lost Kristian Fulton to free agency, and it doesn't appear that they have any interest in re-signing Asante Samuel Jr., either. So, yes: LA does need to bring in another cornerback. But would the Bolts really ignore their other pressing needs to grab a corner on Day 1?
We'll see what happens, but it would certainly be an interesting decision by Jim Harbaugh's club.
