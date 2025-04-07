Chargers retooled offensive front will be severely tested by NFL’s top defensive line
One of the Los Angeles Chargers’ priorities this offseason was to bolster an offensive line that is super talented at the tackles with Rashawn Slater and 2024 first-round pick Joe Alt, and suspect inside. Remember these words from Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus?
“Los Angeles has a top-five offensive tackle tandem in the NFL. However, the line's interior prevents the unit from being ranked higher and is going to need overhauling this offseason.” Hence, PFF ranked the Chargers’ offensive front a disappointing 21st in the league in 2024.
General manager Joe Hortiz did manage to sign Super Bowl LIX champion right guard Mekhi Becton away from the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of two years and $20 million. The Bolts also reupped with veteran center Bradley Bozeman, and added Las Vegas Raiders’ castoff Andre James. There’s also talk of 2022 first-round guard Zion Johnson moving to the pivot, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Last week, Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked the league’s best teams at each position. For instance, the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles were tops at running back and the offensive line. The Baltimore Ravens got the nod at tight end and safety.
Of interest to Harbaugh and the Chargers, Manzano and Verderame named a team within the AFC West with the best defensive front.
“The Denver Broncos led the league in sacks last season and didn’t do anything to get worse up front. Nik Bonitto turned into a star in 2024, registering 13.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits on his way to the Pro Bowl. Jonathon Cooper was also dominant off the edge with 10.5 sacks, while Zach Allen had a fantastic year with 8.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits. Finally, John Franklin-Myers amassed seven sacks as well, helping the Broncos total 63.
"If Denver’s offense can play a bit better this season and force their opponents to play from behind to give this group more opportunities to rush the passer, there’s no telling what their ceiling is.”
Despite the fact that Harbaugh’s club swept the playoff-bound Broncos this past season, it’s safe to say that the Chargers need to get their house in order when it comes to that offensive front. The team did allow 44 sacks this past season, 41 of those on quarterback Justin Herbert. The five-year signal-caller was also sacked four times in the playoff loss at Houston. Keep in mind that Hortiz and Harbaugh have 10 picks in April's draft.
