Chargers trade proposal adds electric $9 million playmaker to Jim Harbaugh's offense
The Los Angeles Chargers have seen a significant change at the running back position this offseason, with the team opting not to bring back J.K. Dobbins.
Instead, the team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million. He now joins a running backs room that also includes 2024 sixth-round selection, Kimani Vidal, amongst others.
One would assume the Chargers are done making significant moves at the running back position after the signing of Harris. However, one analyst doesn't see it that way.
In a recent article suggesting landing spots for New York Jets running back Breece Hall if he's traded, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Chargers could be a suitor.
"Hall hasn’t been the most explosive runner in the league, but he probably needs a reset," Palacios wrote. "He won’t be putting over 1,000 yards with the Chargers, but he wouldn’t need to. Harris could carry most of the load, while they use Hall in situational moments. Meanwhile, Harris is more of a hard-nosed runner, and Hall is like a speedster, so these potential tandems could fair well in Los Angeles."
The idea that the Jets might trade Hall comes from a recent comment from head coach Aaron Glenn, who revealed that the team plans on using a committee approach in the backfield with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
"I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," Glenn said. "They're all big men, they can run, they're violent, they're physical."
With Hall entering the final year of his contract, that isn't likely to sit well with him, which could lead to the former second-round pick requesting a trade.
Given the fact that he's a more explosive back, Hall would be a nice complement to Harris, who is more of a grinder, and would add a much-needed explosive element to Jim Harbaugh's offense.
That said, it's highly unlikely that the Chargers are going to spend the resources necessary to trade for Hall after bringing in Harris. On top of that, Hall could leave in free agency in 2026, so he isn't even guaranteed to be a future replacement for Harris.
Adding Hall would give the Chargers an embarrassment of riches at running back, but we just don't see it happening.
