Chargers predicted to strip frustrating weapon from Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers currently don't have a whole lot of weapons for Justin Herbert, so subtracting any of them probably isn't the best idea in the world.
However, there is also no question that some of the Chargers' playmakers wouldn't exactly leave much of a mark even if they were released.
That includes wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who Lee Vowell of Bolt Beat feels Los Angeles could potentially cut in the coming months. Vowell even goes as far to say that he is surprised Reagor lasted this long in LA.
"He is not expensive, so possibly that is why he wasn't released. However, he is simply taking up a roster spot that someone else should have," Vowell wrote. "He did have seven catches in 2024, but on 12 targets. Surely, LA will take a receiver or two in the 2025 NFL draft, which should push Reagor off the roster. He is more of a fit on a practice squad somewhere than on an active roster."
The Chargers initially signed Reagor to their practice squad back in September after he was released by the New England Patriots. They elevated him to the active roster midseason, and he ultimately played in eight games.
Reagor is a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who never quite materialized. He is now on his fourth team in five seasons, and throughout that span, he has amassed a grand total of 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns over 64 games.
At this point, the 26-year-old can safely be called a bust, and it does seem hard to imagine him figuring into Los Angeles' future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to keep building ‘Michigan West’ in former pro’s mock draft
Los Angeles Chargers legends share hilarious Philip Rivers story
Chargers replace Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer in 5-round NFL mock draft
Chargers blockbuster trade idea greatly improves tight end with $75 million superstar
Chargers slammed for 'laughable' signing of former Cowboys QB in NFL free agency