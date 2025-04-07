Poona Ford replacement for Chargers could come from Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection
The Los Angeles Chargers had two solid defensive linemen slated to become free agents earlier this offseason. They lost Poona Ford to the crosstown rival Rams, but luckily were able to retain Teair Tart to keep options in the middle of their defensive line. Work still needs to be done at the position.
The Chargers don't really have a force to be wreckoned with on the interior, but they're in luck, as this upcoming draft class is absolutely loaded with defensive line talent. Most mock drafts have linked the Chargers to taking an offensive weapon in the first round and rightfully so, as they haven't made a 'big' move to their skill positions just yet.
As with most mock drafts, many try to play the connections game. Seeing as Jim Harbaugh will be remembered as a legendary head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, he'll be linked to plenty of players from that program as long as he's with the Chargers. The popular name has been tight end Colston Loveland, but Tom Fornelli has the Bolts going a different route in his recent mock draft, having the Chargers select Kenneth Grant with the No.22 overall pick.
"There's the obvious connection between Grant and Jim Harbaugh, but there's also the glaring need of bodies for the Chargers defensive line."
Grant played in 12 games for the Wolverines last season, totaling 32 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for a loss. He was apart of a Michigan defensive line that also included Mason Graham, who's projected to be a top-ten selection. Grant played under Harbaugh for two seasons in 2022-23, winning a national championship in the process.
Seeing as how the Chargers don't have many bodies in general at the position, it's an underrated need that still needs to be addressed. The 6'3, 339 pound Grant would be a literal massive addition to the Chargers defense, playing next to the likes of Khalil Mack and in front of Derwin James.
This would be a solid move for the Chargers if they elect to go defense with their first pick.
