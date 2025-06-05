Chargers starter admits unknown injury held him back last season
Throughout the offseason, the tight end position was identified as one of the primary weaknesses on the Los Angeles Chargers roster.
Will Dissly was the starter at the position in 2024 and had the best season of his seven-year career. Dissly, who spent his first six years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, had 50 receptions on 64 targets for 481 yards and two touchdowns.
His numbers could have been even better had he been fully healthy. Dissly revealed that he played through an AC joint injury and shoulder dislocation last year. His injury was severe enough that he couldn't lift his arms above his head for part of the season.
It's impressive that Dissly was able to perform as well as he did despite the injury, but that doesn't mean he's going to head into his second year in L.A. without competition.
During free agency, the Chargers signed Tyler Conklin, who had similar numbers as Dissly while playing for the New York Jets. There's also rookie Oronde Gadsden II, a fifth-round pick who has immense upside as a pass-catcher.
As it stands now, Dissly is the projected starter but he will have to prove himself worthy of holding onto that spot. Being back at 100 percent will help him as he heads into the battle to keep his spot.
