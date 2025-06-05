Chargers' underrated free-agent signings already impressing in OTAs
The 2025 Los Angeles Chargers have given fans their first taste of action with the team's recent OTAs.
It's time to turn the page on a successful 2024 season and look ahead to an even brighter 2025 as head coach Jim Harbaugh begins his second season with the franchise.
Eric Smith of the official Los Angeles Chargers website recently wrote about three things that stood out during the team's recent OTAs. The one that really caught our eye was Smith's observation on the cornerback free-agents the Chargers brought in this offseason.
RELATED: Chargers should avoid a blockbuster trade for this one specific weapon
"The biggest highlight came when cornerback Donte Jackson nabbed an interception off Taylor Heinicke in a team drill. Heinicke's pass was deflected by safety Tony Jefferson before Jackson, a recent veteran free agent addition, came down with the pick. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also stood out in coverage, as did cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, who had a pass breakup on the play after Jackson's interception," wrote Smith.
RELATED: Chargers 2025 starting lineup prediction features small upset
The Chargers are counting on second-year players Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart to be fixtures in the defensive secondary. However, if the team can get production out of Jackson and St-Juste, the cornerback position may be a lot stronger than people realize this upcoming season, which is needed when playing the best quarterback in the league two times a year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train
Chargers starting lineup prediction has one major surprise at wide receiver
Chargers fans urged not to panic over Rashawn Slater absence right now
Why is this studly Chargers weapon being completely ignored?
Justin Herbert disrespected in FOX Sports' 2020 NFL Draft top players list