Chargers benched starter heads to inactives list for Week 13 vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh continue to make an interesting call with a certain positional group ahead of kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.

When the Chargers issued the inactives list for the game against the Raiders, tight end Will Dissly was right there amongst the names.

The Chargers’ inactives list for the game:

OT Austin Deculus

TE Will Dissly

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

CB Nikko Reed

EDGE Kyle Kennard

DL Naquan Jones

Harbaugh had warned onlookers earlier this week that Dissly would continue to be a healthy scratch. Otherwise, there aren’t many shockers on the inactives list.

RELATED: Raiders vs. Chargers bold predictions include revelation about latest OL combo

Chargers’ benched starter outlook

The Dissly thing is baffling.

He's a better blocker than Fisk. — Samwise 🇺🇸🇵🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@iamsam__69) November 30, 2025

Dissly was the starter for the Chargers last year after coming over from the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in 15 games, catching 50 passes for 481 yards and two scores.

But the Chargers hinted how underwhelmed they might've been with the whole thing when they signed Tyler Conklin in free agency and drafted Oronde Gadsden.

RELATED: Should Chargers take a flier on recently released former Jim Harbaugh recruit?

Thing is, Chargers fans have understandably pointed out that Dissly has, if nothing else, been a better blocker than Conklin, who is classified as a free-agent bust in his own right. That, or at least better than Tucker Fisk.

Dissly’s played more than 20 snaps in three games this season: Chiefs, Raiders, Dolphins (3-0).

Correlation v Causation and all that.

But it’s hard to believe he doesn’t upgrade the TE room and isn’t part of the solution to fixing some EPA/Play and RZ issues offensively. https://t.co/Rdin1aY1N3 — Thunder Down Under Chargers Podcast (@TDU_Chargers) November 28, 2025

Regardless, if nothing else, the Chargers struck gold with Gadsden, whose quick ascent to being a favorite target of Justin Herbert means all the team has to do next offseason is figure out the rest of the depth chart behind him.

The rookie Gadsden already sits third on the Chargers in receiving behind Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen, having caught 37 passes for 507 yards and two scores through just nine games entering Sunday's game against the Raiders.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Mekhi Becton's public outburst deserves Chargers benching by Jim Harbaugh

Mekhi Becton does not sound happy with Chargers, Jim Harbaugh

Omarion Hampton injury forces flurry of Chargers roster moves

Chargers’ emergency option for Justin Herbert isn’t stranger to role

Ladd McConkey's fantasy football outlook vs. Raiders gets circled in red