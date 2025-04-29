Los Angeles Chargers make surprising move following 2025 NFL draft that adds strength to strength
After bringing in veteran running back Najee Harris in the offseason and using their first round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, the Los Angeles Chargers have decided that they aren't quite done with their running back room.
J.K. Dobbins, who joined the team prior to the 2025 NFL season, was a free agent at the start of the new league year in March. The Chargers have elected to use an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, which gives them exclusive negotiating rights with the running back if he hasn't signed elsewhere at the start of training camp. It's a move that serves as a win-win for the team in a variety of ways.
At times last year, Dobbins looked to be a versatile and effective running back for the Chargers, totaling 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with Los Angeles. In Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy approach, Dobbins provided a hammer that has juice to break long runs, but his injury history and expiring contract made him an option that they decided not to build around going forward.
Hampton fits their scheme perfectly, and Harris is a low-risk, high-reward option on a one year deal, but using the exclusive rights tender is playing chess, not checkers. If he signs elsewhere, Dobbins fill factor into the compensatory pick formula for the Chargers. If he doesn't, Dobbins would give the Chargers a very deep backfield as they continue to shift to a physical, run-first team that wants to dominate opposing teams on the ground. Honestly, there's very little downside to the move for the Chargers, who are set to benefit either way.
