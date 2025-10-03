Chargers throw out interesting comments on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Los Angeles Chargers will square off with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after all, it seems.
Daniels is all the way back from his injury ahead of the Week 5 showdown, which has turned some heads in the building for the Chargers.
The main man tasked with stopping Daniels, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter explained the challenge at hand.
"Electric. This is a guy, similar to a few of the quarterbacks that have come out the last couple of years, where they've played five, six years of college football," Minter said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "I would say different than traditional rookies of years past, the guys that played a ton of college football.”
With Khalil Mack out, Derwin James is the lone leader standing up to the task, too, per Navarro: "He definitely looks comfortable, poised, in and out of his reads and making good reads. We got our hands full. We'll be ready."
Minter noted that there isn’t a throw Daniels can’t make. But beyond the way Daniels can hurt the Chargers through the air, the fact the Commanders quarterback scrambled a league-high 78 times last year isn’t lost on the Chargers, either. Every player polled this week dubbed Daniels “elite” at extending plays.
Luckily for the Chargers, they’re no strangers to elite play-extending quarterbacks thanks to playing in the AFC West with a guy named Patrick Mahomes. That will need to show up big time on Sunday to avoid a 3-2 start.
