Chargers trade proposal sends $43 million defender to Los Angeles for draft pick
The Los Angeles Chargers have made some significant additions so far in free agency, with the team re-upping with veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack and signing running back Najee Harris.
One area that has yet to be addressed, however, is the defensive line, where the Chargers lost Poona Ford to the Los Angeles Rams and will see Teair Tart and Morgan Fox officially hit the open market on Wednesday.
Free agency isn't the only avenue the Chargers can explore to fix their problem. The trade market could be another viable option for general manager Joe Hortiz, and perhaps Jacksonville Jaguars interior defensive lineman Arik Armstead could be a target.
In the opinion of Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson, the Chargers should make a play for the veteran defender. He suggests a trade that would net Los Angeles Armstead for a fifth-round pick.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have to be experiencing buyers’ remorse a year after signing Arik Armstead to a three-year, $51 million contract," he wrote. He was a massive disappointment in 2024, so much so that Jacksonville might draft his replacement with its first-round pick. With a new regime brought in, it might be in everyone’s best interest to trade Armstead. The Los Angeles Chargers stand out as an ideal landing spot, in part because Armstead gets to return home to California. He also brings a maturity and work ethic that Jim Harbaugh would want in the Chargers locker room. Put him next to Tuli Tuipulotu and the interior defensive line will finally be a strength for Los Angeles."
Inked to a massive three-year, $43.5 million deal in free agency in 2024, Armstead did not live up to the contract in his first year. The 31-year-old tallied just two sacks, seven QB hits and three tackles for loss. He did post a respectable 36 pressures, though, and his pass-rush grade of 70.0 from Pro Football Focus ranked 44th among edge defenders.
Perhaps landing with a contending team like the Chargers will help to rejuvenate Armstead, who was stuck in an awful situation with the Jags last season. He would offer a versatile option for Los Angeles upfront thanks to his ability to play inside and out.
While the Chargers are likely to be interested in taking a swing on Armstead for a Day 3 pick, his monster contract could lead to the Chargers balking at such a deal. Los Angeles would likely want the Jags to pick up some of his remaining money, something the Jags might be willing to do if it nets a better return.
Either way, the Chargers are loaded with cap space and can afford to absorb Armstead's contract. Adding him would be a worthwhile move for a Chargers team that is looking to take that next step in 2025.
