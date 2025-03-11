Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers made a big splash in free agency’s tampering window with running back Najee Harris.
But the move shouldn’t slam the door on a J.K. Dobbins return, either.
Harris dominated the backfield with the Pittsburgh Steelers for years on his way to 1,000-plus yards each time. But the offense was bland, the line middling and the quarterback play not exactly a threat.
Hence, the Chargers clearly thinking Harris has much more to offer in a better scheme with a better quarterback and Harris himself viewing the Chargers as his best fit on a prove-it deal before a much bigger payday in 2026.
But that doesn’t mean Harris will get the same workhorse-like treatment. There’s still room in the backfield for Dobbins, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year with 905 yards and nine scores. Injuries again came up, limiting him to 13 games.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
If Dobbins isn’t finding a strong market right now, a return and tandem backfield with Harris might seem appealing to both guys. He has the injury history, while Harris already has 1,000-plus carries on his frame in the pros. Linking up could help keep both healthy and effective over the course of 17 games while potentially extending their careers.
The Chargers could do worse, too. They already cut Gus Edwards and the position remains a need. Both Harris and Dobbins are solid pass-blockers, too, so the scheme and Justin Herbert’s well-being would remain in a nice spot.
While unlikely, Jim Harbaugh is probably already running around The Bolt suggesting this one. And frankly, it’d be an upgrade compared to last year and take the position off the board as a need for the draft, too.
