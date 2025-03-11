Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition
During the first day of tampering in NFL free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with running back Najee Harris. The former Pittsburgh Steelers back has topped 1,000 yards rushing in four consecutive seasons.
In all, he gave Pittsburgh 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground in four seasons. Despite those numbers, his addition wasn’t met with excitement among the fan base.
This sentiment is shared by Matt Verderame of SI, who gave them a C+ for the move. Verderame doesn’t go into great detail why he offers the mid grade but says Harris will see plenty of touches in this offense.
“Harris, 27, should be a focal point of the Los Angeles offense considering coordinator Greg Roman is one of the most run-heavy coaches in the league. Look for Harris to get the bulk of the carries, especially with Dobbins and Gus Edwards apparently on their way out.”
There are two issues that likely cause the low grade. One is the salary, which seems a bit high. Without knowing the actual base, it’s hard to pass too much judgement but “up to $9.5 million” is a lot for a back who doesn’t break off big plays.
The other issue is the expected departure of J.K. Dobbins. While injuries have been a concern for him, he’s a far better option — when healthy.
Los Angeles, however, seems comfortable going with more dependability.
