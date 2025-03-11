Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to sign running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal on Monday, much to the chagrin of many Chargers fans who wanted to see their team do something considerably more significant on the opening day of the legal tampering period in free agency.
But, nevertheless, Los Angeles took a very conservative approach right off the bat and didn't do a whole lot out of the gates.
It seems pretty clear that the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers are devoted to forging a strong ground game, but the problem is that Los Angeles has some holes along its offensive line.
That's why Jason Reed of Bolt Beat is urging the Chargers to sign guard Kevin Zeitler following the addition of Harris.
"As it stands right now, the Chargers are set up to run it back with [Bradley] Bozeman at center, Zion Johnson at left guard and Trey Pipkins at right guard," Reed wrote. "If this is the starting unit the team rolls into 2025 with it will be an abject failure. Los Angeles needs offensive line help and they should look no further than Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler has strong ties to the Chargers due to his three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens and is exactly what the Chargers need in a stopgap option."
Bolts general manager Joe Hortiz is very familiar with Zeitler from his Ravens days, where he made a Pro Bowl during the 2023 campaign.
Zeitler spent 2024 with the Detroit Lions, posting a sparkling 86.8 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He also registered a run-blocking grade of 87.2.
The Chargers have a couple of terrific tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, but it's definitely important for them to beef up the interior, especially considering how much of a north-south runner Harris is. We'll see if Los Angeles makes a move to address the issue.
