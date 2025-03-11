Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a few key moves since the beginning of NFL free agency on Monday.
The team made a commitment to edge rusher Khalil Mack, agreeing with the 2024 Pro Bowler to a new one-year deal worth $18 million.
The franchise has also agreed to bring in former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson on a two-year deal worth $13 million
However, according to CBS Sports's Tyler Sullivan, the Chargers have not made a great first impression this offseason.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
"The Chargers missed out on the initial wave of wide receivers, so there is still a key need at that position. Meanwhile, they also saw receiver Josh Palmer sign with the Bills and defensive tackle Poona Ford sign with the Rams. While corner Donte Jackson -- Prisco's No. 75 free agent -- fills a need, there is still a lot of work to be done here," wrote Sullivan.
Yes, the loss of Ford will be massive for the Chargers' defensive front. However, Josh Palmer's exit to Buffalo would not be considered a major loss for the offense after his 2024 campaign. To be fair, Sullivan's story was published before the team agreed to deal with Najee Harris, so the grade for that signing has yet to be revealed.
NFL free agency is still in the infancy of its cycle, although some big names have already found new homes. However, it feels that grading the Chargers at this point feels premature.
