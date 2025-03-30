Chargers' first-round NFL Draft pick becoming more and more clear
The Los Angeles Chargers own the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and while they won't be landing one of the very top generational talents, they could still net an impact player who will help them immediately in 2025.
Given that the Chargers are in dire need of more weapons for Justin Herbert, it stands to reason that they may be selecting a pass-catcher in the first round, and an obvious choice seems to be emerging for Jim Harbaugh's club: Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland.
Harbaugh coached Loveland for two years at Michigan, so there is plenty of familiarity there. Plus, Los Angeles is in clear need of a tight end, as Will Dissly isn't cutting it as the No. 1.
Pro Football Focus recently ran a mock draft simulator, and not surprisingly, Loveland was the name most linked to the Chargers at No. 22.
"Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or 'X' receiver," PFF wrote. "He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations."
Loveland may not be Tyler Warren, but he is unquestionably one of the top prospects at his position in this draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
After seeing Dissly drop a couple of passes during the Bolts' Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans, the team's need for a tight end became very blatant.
We'll see if the Chargers end up making the pick everyone seems to be expecting next month.
