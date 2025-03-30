Chargers free agency likely impacted by NFL draft compensatory pick outlook
Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Los Angeles Chargers seem to like NFL compensatory draft picks when hoarding them doesn’t harm the overall team-building strategy.
That could explain why Chargers free agents such as Asante Samuel Jr., J.K. Dobbins and even a former player like Keenan Allen remain on the open market.
With a little less than a month to go before the NFL draft, the free agency moves for the Chargers have come to a halt. That could signal the team will wait on the likes of Dobbins and Allen until after the draft so that signings don’t impact the NFL compensatory pick formula.
When it comes to Samuel, perhaps the Chargers would like him back despite the season-long saga that was his mystery shoulder injury while young players like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart ascended the depth chart.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers’ projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
At running back, the Chargers adding Najee Harris doesn’t fully eliminate the idea of a Dobbins return, either. In fact, the sturdy Harris being the bellcow could help maximize Dobbins’ health and productivity.
And with Allen, an almost predictable return to his NFL home doesn’t need to be rushed. He could link back up with Mike Williams and open up the offense for Ladd McConkey.
Of course, these players could have interest from other teams doing the same thing. Samuel feels like the longshot here given the above. But it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see one, if not two of them back with the Chargers after the draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could be delaying huge move for very specific reason
Mike Williams starts the campaign to bring Keenan Allen back to Chargers
Chargers meet with perfect offensive weapon target ahead of NFL draft
Should Chargers fans be thrilled with latest win projections for 2025 season?
Proposed Chargers signing adds $13 million castoff as upgrade to linebackers room