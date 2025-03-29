Mike Williams starts the campaign to bring Keenan Allen back to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to run it back with Mike Williams in free agency this offseason, prompting fans to wish for the team to do the same thing with franchise legend Keenan Allen.
Turns out Williams wants Allen back on the Chargers, too—and he’s not shy about going public with the request.
Friday, Williams took to his Instagram stories and shared an image of himself and Allen in the powder blues, posting the caption “run it back turbo” for good measure.
Allen going back to the Chargers after one year away certainly feels like a good possibility at this point. Williams is the only move the team has made at a weak position so far. Allen himself had a so-so season in Chicago and has made it pretty clear that he wants to stay there or head back to the Chargers in 2025.
RELATED: 3 positions the Los Angeles Chargers should still address in free agency
One year ago, new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz made cap-saving moves with the departures of Williams and Allen, instead leaning toward big-budget pass-rushers by keeping Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa (after contract restructures, anyway).
Now just one year later after both guys had rocky showings with other teams and non-Ladd McConkey Chargers wideouts struggled, both could be back on the team before the NFL draft even starts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers player recruits former NFL DPOTY in free agency
PFF identifies early- and late-round draft picks to fix Chargers' top needs
Chargers could be delaying huge move for very specific reason
Unexpected new name pops up as Chargers pick in 2025 NFL mock draft
Chargers' path to Keenan Allen reunion just got more complicated