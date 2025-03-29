Los Angeles Chargers’ projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
The idea the Los Angeles Chargers could trade for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert isn’t exactly new.
In fact, the Chargers trading for Goedert would be an A+ move ahead of the NFL draft.
But Chargers fans probably aren’t tired of hearing about the great-sounding suggestion just yet. Luckily for them, Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors just proposed it again.
Said proposal is a robbery, too, with Woodie suggesting the Chargers merely trade fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Eagels for Goedert:
“Sometimes analysis is simple. The Chargers need a tight end, and both Warren and Loveland are likely to be off the board by the time Los Angeles picks at No. 22. That limits their ability to get a game-changer at the position, especially when they have other areas they need to address. Their need at wide receiver sticks out like a sore thumb, and they also need additions at cornerback and across the defensive line.”
It really is that simple, too. The Chargers added Tyler Conklin in free agency, but he feels like another Will Dissly-type move to simply hold the position down until something with more upside arrives.
Adding Goedert would provide a known commodity in exchange for extra late-round picks that aren’t even guaranteed to make the final roster. Even if one of Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland were to fall to the Chargers in Round 1, he would also make sure they don’t feel forced into drafting one of them.
Goedert, 30, is a 6’5” target who will want a new contract sooner rather than later, but it’s hard to ignore how much he would open up the offense for Justin Herbert through the air.
That, and the fact he’s a Super Bowl champion and hard-nosed Jim Harbaugh sort of player certainly doesn’t hurt the outlook at this projected asking price, either.
