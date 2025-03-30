Could Chargers' possible Keenan Allen reunion be spoiled by Broncos?
The last thing Los Angeles Chargers fans want to hear is that an AFC West rival like the Denver Broncos could spoil a Keenan Allen return in free agency.
Allen himself added spice to the Chargers return rumblings over the weekend not long after Mike Williams fired up the buzz at all.
But the longer the Chargers wait on a possible reunion, the likelier it becomes that other NFL teams reach out to Allen about a deal.
Case in point, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report just listed the best available free agents and included Allen, suggesting the Broncos as a fit:
“The six-time Pro Bowler only averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season, though he's never been a consistent big-play receiver. He's a chain-mover who can be a reliable red-zone threat, though.”
The idea around Allen on lists like these is that he can help younger quarterbacks along, including Denver’s Bo Nix.
But one has to wonder if Allen, soon to be 33 years old, doesn’t want to go and play for a contender on the back end of his career. Linking back up with Williams and quarterback Justin Herbert must have some appeal, too – and it probably doesn’t hurt Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh produced a playoff berth already.
Maybe the Broncos and other teams have an interest in Allen, but his following Williams back home wouldn’t be all that shocking.
