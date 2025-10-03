Omarion Hampton not Chargers' only impressive rookie weapon vs. Commanders
Omarion Hampton is already one of the best rookies in the NFL. Will Los Angeles Chargers' tight end Oronde Gadsden II soon join him?
Hampton has made the most of his increased opportunities in the wake of running back Najee Harris' season-ending njury, stepping in and stepping up with touchdowns in his last two games and a 128-yard performance in the loss to the New York Giants last weekend. With a similar opening created by a lingering knee injury to Will Dissly, Gadsden feels like he's trending along Hampton's path.
With Dissly - the team's third-leading receiver a year ago - limited to only two catches in two games, Gadsden is slowly seeing more playing time and paying more dividends for L.A. making him its second fifth-round draft choice last April.
MORE: Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
After not playing in the first two games. Gadsden has seven catches for 62 yards on 10 targets in the last two.
A receiving specialist in a Jim Harbaugh/Greg Roman offense that covets tight-end blocking to support the running game, Gadsden has nonetheless also attracted attention around the league Pro Football Focus, in fact, has him ranked as their 13th-highest graded rookie this season.
MORE: Chargers bracing to tackle Commanders' Jayden Daniels and talk to Raiders' Tom Brady
Writes PFF of Gadsden: "He is coming on as of late after being a healthy scratch during the first two weeks. He caught two passes for 16 yards and a first down against the Giants in Week 4, with a 72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 56.0 PFF run-blocking grade on limited snaps (four).
"Gadsden has now played 52 offensive snaps over the Chargers' past two games. He has caught seven of nine targets for 62 yards, with four first downs, including a 17-yard gain against Denver in Week 3. He has a 24.3% threat rate entering Week 5."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason