Chargers win vs. Bengals: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers waited until the final moments before shutting the door on the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-27 victory on Sunday night.
While the fanbase may have some trouble sleeping tonight after all the action, we've got you covered with a quick analysis of what you just witnessed.
Quick Takeaways
Clutch Herbert: It wasn't the prettiest game, but when it mattered quarterback Justin Herbert delivered for his team. Herbert finished the game with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers quarterback also led the team in rushing with 65 yards.
Quarterback Pressures: The Chargers were in the backfield all game long, keeping Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow light on his feet. The team finished with three sacks, with Tuli Tuipulotu earning 1.5 sacks on the day.
Top Stat
Bengals miss two massive kicks. Evan McPherson was automatic for the Bengals during the team's Super Bowl run a few years ago. However, Sunday night, McPherson didn't look anything like the clutch kicker fans remember, as he missed two late in the game that could have put the game on ice for the visitors.
Player of the Game
Justin Herbert: Herbert helped the franchise shake that 'Chargering' phrase that fans have long heard. The Chargers quarterback and his new head coach are setting a new standard in Los Angeles. This team will live or die on the back of their franchise quarterback.
