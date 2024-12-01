Chargers win vs Falcons: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 8-4 on the 2024 season after a close battle with the Atlanta Falcons. The Chargers pulled out a narrow 17-13 victory, one that was a defensive masterclass, as they forced Kirk Cousins to throw four interceptions on the day.
Quick Takeaways:
Still soars: The Chargers' fifth round pick out of Maryland started in place of fellow rookie Cam Hart. Still didn't disappoint, as he was able to grab two interceptions off of Kirk Cousins on the day, returning one for a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Offensive line woes: The Falcons had the least amount of sacks coming into the game with 10. They were able to sack Justin Herbert five times on the day, uncharacteristic for a Chargers offensive line that has held up very well for the most part.
Top Stat
117: The amount of yards Ladd McConkey had on the day. The Chargers' second round pick has been stellar thus far, notching his third 100+ yard receiving game of the year. McConkey has been turning heads and is slowly becoming Justin Herbert's favorite target.
Player of the Game
Tarheeb Still: Going back to Still's performance, the Chargers rookie was outstanding against the Falcons. He had two interceptions, three passes defended and one touchdown, allowing the Chargers to take the lead. Still also broke up a deep pass intended for Drake London late in the fourth quarter that would've given the Falcons great field position on their final drive.
What's Next
The Chargers will be heading towards a major AFC West battle with the Kansas City Chiefs next week. The Chiefs already clinched a playoff spot, but the Chargers are looking for revenge after losing 17-10 to them in Week 4.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers WR calls out fans over Quentin Johnston comments
Former Chargers free agent bust listed as good fit for contenders
Chargers, Dolphins fans keep sparring over Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa
Chargers passing on Malik Nabers looks even better after Giants WR's outburst