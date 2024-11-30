Chargers, Dolphins fans keep sparring over Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa
When the Los Angeles Chargers took Justin Herbert sixth overall just after the Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa one spot ahead of them in the 2020 draft, it started an endless debate.
That debate has continued into this season as the quarterbacks take very different paths. Herbert, for the 7-4 Chargers, has thrown for 2,404 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception, orchestrating a run-first offense under Jim Harbaugh and struggling at times with a so-so cast of weapons.
Due to another injury, Tagovailoa has appeared in just eight games, yet thrown for 2,125 yards with 15 touchdowns against four interceptions, going 4-4 in the process for the 5-7 Dolphins. During his outing on Thanksgiving, he threw for two scores, yet his team went down in primetime to Green Bay, 30-17.
Naturally, recent events have caused the dialogue to spark over the last few weeks, so let’s check in on how that’s going.
