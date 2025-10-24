Chargers win vs Vikings: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a much-needed win on a short week, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night to move to 5-3. Help was on the way for the offensive line, as the Bolts regained Joe Alt to provide more protection for Justin Herbert.
This was an all around great game from the Bolts, who dominated the Vikings the entire way.
Chargers vs. Vikings Quick takeaways
Oronde Gadsden Is Legit
After a stellar 164-yard performance the week prior, Gadsden had a monster first half to put the Chargers up early. The Chargers' rookie ended the game with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Kimani Vidal Might Be Something
Vidal had a 124-yard performance in Week 6. The Chargers weren't able to establish any sort of run game in Week 7, as Vidal had just 20 yards on nine carries. It wasn't the same story on Thursday night, as Vidal picked up his second career 100+ yard rushing game.
Rough Night For Carson Wentz
The Chargers pass rush was relentless, sacking Wentz five times on the night. Justin Eboigbe led the way with two sacks, with Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh all adding in one each.
Chargers vs. Vikings Top Stat
419: The Chargers had total yards of offense on the night.
Chargers vs. Vikings Player of the Game
Let's go with Ladd McConkey on this one. This was definitely his best game of the year, as he led the Bolts in receiving with 88 yards and a touchdown.
