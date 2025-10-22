Can Chargers rip must-have player from 'stubborn' Jets at NFL trade deadline?
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a running back ahead of the NFL trade deadline, as several rumors have suggested that is the case.
The Chargers have lost Najee Harris for the rest of the season and Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve. Kimani Vidal was great in Week 6, but the Chargers were dealt a harsh dose of reality in Week 7 after Vidal was stifled.
One player who the Chargers should have their eye on is New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who was suggested as a possible option for Los Angeles by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Hall has two seasons with 1,300-plus scrimmage yards on his resume and is the sort of high-volume back who could lead a backfield that currently lacks one," Knox wrote on Hall.
It makes all the sense in the world for the Jets to trade Hall, who is in the final year of his contract during a season in which the Jets aren't going anywhere. It would make zero sense for the Jets to extend Hall with so many holes up and down the roster.
One potential problem for the Chargers will be the asking price. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that the Jets have been "stubborn" when it comes to their asking price for players.
"The Jets haven't really entertained anything regarding their players just yet," Jones wrote. "One source said the team has been 'stubborn' with their asking prices."
The Jets might be asking for ridiculous returns now, but that is likely to change as the deadline draws near. All teams start out with high asking prices but usually start to relent the closer the deadline is.
Not to mention, the Jets must make multiple trades. New York is rebuilding and adding draft capital is paramount to pulling that off. Hall is one of the few players who could net a significant return.
Adding Hall checks multiple boxes for Los Angeles. Not only does he add a starter for now and a great complement and insurance for Hampton upon his return, but Hall's explosive skill set would give Los Angeles another element for its offense.
