Cameron Dicker becomes leading offensive threat in Chargers' ugly loss
The Los Angeles Chargers' performance on Monday night was disappointing, as they lost 17-15 to the Arizona Cardinals. The loss is a great reminder that this team is still far away from being a contender.
However, there were a few bright spots in the loss, if you want to call them that. Here are the winners and losers of the Week 7 loss.
Winner - Cameron Dicker
The only offense from the Chargers last night came from kicker Cameron Dicker. Dicker went five for five, with his best coming from 59 yards out. If there's one thing you can say about this team, it is that they have a good kicker.
Loser - Running Back Unit
You could probably say the offensive line's lack of pulse helped cause this, but the running game never got started. J.K. Dobbins led the rushing attack with 40 yards on 14 carries. That won't be enough to ever have a successful night on offense.
Winner - Will Dissly
Quarterback Justin Herbert may not have a lot of weapons, but he may have found his favorite target in Will Dissly. Dissly led the team in receiving yards with 81 on eight receptions.
Loser - Wide Receivers
Herbert has no weapons, and it shows. His best throw of the night was a touchdown-turned-fumble by receiver Jalen Reagor, which cemented how badly this team needs to make a trade.
Winner - Justin Herbert
The Chargers are set at quarterback. Herbert looked the part, throwing for 349 yards on 27 of 39 passing. However, if the team doesn't find him a number-one option, then this season will be one to forget.
