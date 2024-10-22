Chargers lose to Cardinals: Quick analysis and takeaways after MNF
The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't score a touchdown in primetime during the Week 7, 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
There, in a loss that moved the record to 3-3, Justin Herbert could only do so much while working with mostly depth options in the passing game on the road. A strong defense, like last week with Denver's Bo Nix, struggled to contain Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray on the ground.
Here's a look at some quick notes from the game.
Quick Takeaways
Going Deep: The battered secondary and wideout group needed so much help, especially after another cornerback went to injured reserve before the game. Starter Kristian Fulton only played third downs early, for example. At wideout, Jalen Reagor—just elevated from the practice squad—worked returns on special teams. The results, as expected, were mixed. But a lack of other major injuries, at least, suggests the skill positions will be healthier next week.
Herbert on his own: Through four quarters, tight end Will Dissly was Herbert's top target—and the position is considered a weak point of the roster. With rookie Ladd McConkey clamped and not 100 percent anyway, Herbert got little to nothing from names like Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko and Jalen Reagor.
Leaky rush defense: There were warning signs a week ago that this strong Chargers defense might be vulnerable on the ground. That proved true on Monday night, with the Cardinals rushing for 181 yards and a score on a 6.2 per-carry average. Murray gashed them for 10.7 yards per carry.
Top Stat
27-of-39: Most of those many incompletions were accurate throws that should have been caught, which makes Herbert's 349 yards all the more impressive. It also at least partially explains why the Chargers couldn't find the endzone and went just 6-of-14 on third downs.
Player(s) of the Game
QB Justin Herbert: The star quarterback went 6-of-6 in the first quarter for 100-plus yards and didn't stop there. This was easily his best passing game of the year, which topped out at x349 yards. Impressive, given the state of the roster around him right now.
What’s Next
The Chargers return home for a visit from the New Orleans Saints. That starts a stretch of four straight games against teams with losing records, three of which have won a maximum of two games. It's a huge chance for the Chargers to carve out a secure wild card spot with the Chiefs still undefeated atop the AFC West.
