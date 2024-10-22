Chargers fans rip Jalen Reagor, referees after loss to Cardinals
Two plays for the Los Angeles Chargers were key turning points in the 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
One happened in the first half when Jalen Reagor, freshly called up from the practice squad, caught a pass from Justin Herbert that probably should have gone for a touchdown—and fumbled it out of the endzone for a touchback. The Chargers wouldn’t score a touchdown all game.
The second occurred on the final drive of the game as referees called rookie corner Cam Hart for an unnecessary roughness penalty that was, in a word, controversial. The Cardinals would benefit, then kick the game-winning field goal.
Here’s a look at reactions to those key points.
Jalen Reagor's mistake
Cam Hart flag reaction
