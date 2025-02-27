Do Chargers need to worry about Chiefs trading for former Super Bowl MVP?
This will be a massive offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. With the rest of the AFC West taking another step forward, the Chargers can't afford to fall behind.
Even if the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders hadn't improved, the Chargers would still be trying to chase down the Kansas City Chiefs for the division crown.
The Chiefs understand the rest of the division is coming after them, which is why signing a former Super Bowl MVP this offseason could strike fear in the rest of the division.
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently discussed the future of former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp and the Rams are going in different directions, and many suitors will be lined up to add Kupp this offseason. Fowler believes the Chiefs could be one of those teams.
"And lastly, doesn't this seem like a Chiefs-type move? They pulled off something similar with DeAndre Hopkins at the deadline and could think about the same with Kupp," stated Fowler.
The move to bring in Hopkins may have the Chiefs hesitant to bring in another receiver past his prime.
However, if one team can get the best out of anyone, it would be the Chiefs. Would the addition of Kupp be the move that puts Patrick Mahomes back in the big game? May we never find out.
