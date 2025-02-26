Jim Harbaugh, Chargers would thank Sean Payton for petty move in this mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, two spots ahead of them are AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos could be in the market for many of the same positions as the Chargers, especially when it comes to offensive skill players.
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper recently unveiled his latest mock draft as we inch closer and closer to the big day.
For those Chargers fans hoping the team takes a tight end in the first round, they might want to turn away from Kiper's latest mock.
RELATED: Chargers’ surprising Joey Bosa take changes offseason outlook
According to Kiper, the Broncos could potentially select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 20th pick in the draft.
"Denver coach Sean Payton is looking for a "joker" in his offense -- someone who can play a few different roles as a playmaker. He had that in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara and Reggie Bush, but he hasn't been able to find the right guy with the Broncos. If you look at what Loveland has done at Michigan and his skill set, he could help fill that role."
Kiper also mentioned this pick could be extra sweet as the Chargers would be selecting two spots later, and would ruin any chance of Harbaugh landing a former Michigan star.
Sure, Payton is probably not petty enough to select a player just because they have ties with Harbaugh. However, if this is the selection, the conspiracy theories will begin to run wild.
And in this mock? The Chargers shrug off the petty move and land one of the draft's top wide receivers, anyway.
