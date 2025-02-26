Chargers urged to sign Davante Adams as one offseason move that must happen
The Davante Adams era for the New York Jets was a forgettable one. The team traded for the All-Pro wideout amidst their early-season struggles, but to no avail. The Jets ended up finishing the 2024 season 5-12 and are now looking to completely revamp their offense following the failure of the Aaron Rodgers experiment.
Adams has a $38 million cap hit in 2025 for the Jets, with many expecting him to be released. The Chargers may be a team in play, as they're clearly looking for a No.2 opposite of Ladd McConkey. Lindsey Thiry of ESPN wants to see the Chargers sign Adams when he becomes available.
"If the Jets move on from Adams, the Chargers should sign him ASAP. In Jim Harbaugh's first season, they lost in the wild-card round with a floundering offense. Justin Herbert needs a true No. 1 receiver, and Adams fits the bill."
RELATED: Chargers’ surprising Joey Bosa take changes offseason outlook
The last part of the statement seems a little ridiculous, as McConkey is a true No.1 receiver after putting up over 1,000 yards as a rookie. Nevertheless, Adams still produced last season despite being on two horrible offenses. He had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for both the Jets and Raiders. He is 32 years old, meaning he'll likely want to join a contender for the final years of his career.
The Chargers seem like a good fit for Adams.
