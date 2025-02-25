Charger Report

Chargers confirm extension talks with pillar of the offensive line

The Los Angeles Chargers are securing their future this offseason. The franchise is now in talks to extend a key offensive lineman.

The Los Angeles Chargers have already started extending players for the future of the franchise. The team recently extended Elijah Molden, securing a spot in the defensive secondary.

Now, the team is putting its focus on the offensive side of the ball. The team knows that quarterback Justin Herbert is the present and future of the franchise.

In order to keep Herbert protected, the team will need to make sure the offensive line is one of the best in the league.

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz recently announced the team is targeting left tackle Rashawn Slater to be the next member of the team to be extended.

“We’ve had conversations. … I love Rashawn. I love Rashawn. And Rashawn is a great player, and he helps us win football games, so I'd love Rashan to be around for a long time," stated Hortiz

Slater will be entering his fifth season in the league this coming fall. The former first-round pick earned his second Pro Bowl selection this past season, and according to Pro Football Focus, Slater was graded as the second-best left tackle in the league.

The team has found anchors at the tackle positions with Slater and Joe Alt. Now, the most important step will be keeping them together.

