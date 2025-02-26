What an extension for Rashawn Slater could look like
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Joe Alt with the No.5 overall pick last year, they paired him with a stud left tackle in Rashawn Slater. Having two first-round, bookend tackles is something the Chargers should be proud of moving forward. The conversation that needs to be had now is in regards to Slater, who could be in store for a contract extension.
Slater is currently slated to play in 2025 on his fifth-year option, worth $19 million. At the NFL combine, general manager Joe Hortiz confirmed that they've already had talks with Slater about an extension.
It won't come cheap, but Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac had an outline of what a potential Slater extension could look like.
"Outside of an injury-filled 2022, Slater’s NFL start has been near flawless, setting up for a mammoth pay day in the coming months. He enters 2025 on a fully guaranteed $19M 5th-year option salary, projecting toward a 5 year, $128M extension in our system."
This would make Slater the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, surpassing Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants ($117.5 million). Slater's earned his payday, as he's become a solid blindside protector for Justin Herbert over the last several seasons.
