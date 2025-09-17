Charger Report

Chargers' Week 3 AFC West showdown with Broncos gets notable TV announcers

CBS veteran play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan will be on the call when the Chargers host the Broncos Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Richie Whitt

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) in 2024
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) in 2024 / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon in their 2025 home opener at SoFi Stadium, two head coaches will be involved that have seen their fair share of football. The Chargers' Jim Harbaugh began his coaching career in 1994 and is beginning his eighth season coach in the NFL. On the Broncos' sideline will be Sean Payton, who has 171 wins over 18 seasons.

Both coaches' experience, however, pales in comparison to the man in the TV booth: Kevin Harlan.

The AFC West showdown will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play voice Harlan accompanied by his usual team including analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins. Harlan is a three-time National Sportscaster of the Year who is in his 41st consecutive season calling NFL games.

Chargers-Broncos will be broadcast on radio on KFI AM-640 with announcers Matt Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren.

The Chargers are off to a historic 2-0 start after Monday's 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and will look for an early-season sweep of the AFC West. The Broncos enter the game 1-1 and off last week's bitter 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they missed a fourth-quarter field goal and then were flagged for a 15-yard leverage penalty to set up the game-deciding field goal.

The Chargers swept the Broncos in 2024 with two seven-point victories.

Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) runs the ball against Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) in 2023
Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) runs the ball against Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) in 2023 / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

