Chargers' Week 3 AFC West showdown with Broncos gets notable TV announcers
When the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon in their 2025 home opener at SoFi Stadium, two head coaches will be involved that have seen their fair share of football. The Chargers' Jim Harbaugh began his coaching career in 1994 and is beginning his eighth season coach in the NFL. On the Broncos' sideline will be Sean Payton, who has 171 wins over 18 seasons.
Both coaches' experience, however, pales in comparison to the man in the TV booth: Kevin Harlan.
MORE: Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
The AFC West showdown will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play voice Harlan accompanied by his usual team including analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins. Harlan is a three-time National Sportscaster of the Year who is in his 41st consecutive season calling NFL games.
Chargers-Broncos will be broadcast on radio on KFI AM-640 with announcers Matt Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren.
MORE: Chargers make NFL history by starting season with 2 division 'road' wins
The Chargers are off to a historic 2-0 start after Monday's 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and will look for an early-season sweep of the AFC West. The Broncos enter the game 1-1 and off last week's bitter 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they missed a fourth-quarter field goal and then were flagged for a 15-yard leverage penalty to set up the game-deciding field goal.
The Chargers swept the Broncos in 2024 with two seven-point victories.
