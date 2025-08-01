Cowboys-Chargers trade pitch would send projected $210 million superstar to L.A.
Business is picking up when it comes to Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.
According to The Atheltic's Dianna Russinin and Jon Machota, the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboyw has "deteriorated" amid contract talks.
In fact, things have gotten so bad that Parsons is thinking about demanding a trade from Dallas.
Analysts are wasting no time projecting landing spots for Parsons in the wake of that stunning news, and the Los Angeles Chargers were pegged as one of them in a list compiled by Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos.
"The Los Angeles Chargers are a good team, but they certainly need more to elevate them into being a Super Bowl contender," Burgos wrote. "Micah Parsons would certainly fit the bill, and the combo of him and Justin Herbert as the faces of the franchise in LA could make them the most popular team in the city. If Dallas was willing to take Khalil Mack back in the deal, or the Chargers parting with Derwin James, could get a deal done."
Parsons is a unicorn, plain and simple. He can play inside and out and is an athletic freak who can impact the game in more ways than we can count. No team in its right mind would say no to a trade for him.
If he becomes available, the Chargers should immediately spring for him, no matter the cost. Parsons would seriously upgrade the Chargers' defense, giving them a better chance to build on the unexpected success the team had in 2024.
When it comes to trade packages, the Chargers might have to give up a player in the deal, as Burgos suggests. However, the meat for any Parsons deal will probably start with two first-rounders.
From there, the Chargers would have to extend Parsons, who Burgos estimates will land a five-year, $210 million contract.
While that's an outrageous sum of money, Parsons is worth it. The Chargers are projected to have $84.5 million in cap space in 2026 and $146 million in 2027, so they can actually afford the price tag, whatever that might be.
No team can say no to a trade for Parsons, barring a bad financial situation that simply makes said team incapable of affording him. Los Angeles doesn't have that problem.
