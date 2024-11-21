Denzel Perryman update is rough news for Chargers at bad time
The Los Angeles Chargers have been rolling recently, winning four straight games and slowly becoming a dangerous team as the home stretch of the season nears. It will come with some challenges, as multiple injuries were suffered in Sunday night's win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
One major injury was to Denzel Perryman, who's been manning the middle of the stellar Chargers defense. Perryman injured his groin and could be out for weeks, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
"Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) could be classified as week-to-week after being injured Sunday night against Cincinnati," Fowler wrote. "He's getting second opinions on the injury."
This comes at an unfortunate time, as Perryman has been crucial to a Chargers defense that currently allows the least amount of points per game in the NFL at 14.5. The Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who's in serious consideration for a third award due to his play this season, is looking to bounce back after the Ravens lost in Week 11.
Not having Perryman on the field to gameplan for Jackson and the explosive Ravens offense will be a tough pill to swallow.
