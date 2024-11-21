Derwin James recruiting Tee Higgins in 2025 NFL free agency? Chargers fans think so
The Los Angeles Chargers are on to Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.
But fans, meanwhile, have hit on a mild conspiracy theory that suggests star safety Derwin James was actively trying to recruit Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the aftermath of the Week 11 Chargers win.
Once fans saw that James and Higgins did a jersey swap on the field after the Week 11 clash and made a few connections, social media went wild.
And to be fair, there’s some logic present. Higgins is a No. 1 wideout who will be on the open market in free agency next summer. The Chargers have a ton of projected cap space, and while Quentin Johnston is starting to live up to his first-round billing alongside rookie Ladd McConkey, why wouldn’t the team be interested in another top weapon for Justin Herbert?
Here’s a look at some of the funniest and most notable social media reactions on this topic:
