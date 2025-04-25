Did Bengals roll out the red carpet for Chargers to swing league-altering trade?
The Los Angeles Chargers are certainly in need of pass-rushing help, and an elite one could very well be available for trade: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson requested a trade earlier this offseason as a result of a contract dispute with the Bengals, but thus far, nothing has come of it.
However, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that the Bengals' decision on Day 1 of the NFL Draft may have indicated that Hendrickson is available, as they selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
"By taking Stewart with the No. 17 pick, the Bengals have made it abundantly clear to the Chargers that Hendrickson is available and the price may be going down," Reed wrote.
Is that true, though? Cincinnati managed just 36 sacks in 2024, with Hendrickson accounting for 17.5 ahead of them. Obviously, the Bengals needed to add some help along the edge, so their decision to nab Stewart doesn't necessarily mean that Hendrickson is on the block.
Of course, it would make a trade a bit more palatable for Cincinnati, but that largely depends on the return. Hendrickson has posted 17.5 sacks in back-to-back campaigns. He has made four straight Pro Bowls. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past season.
Ergo, the Bengals—who are still trying to contend for a Super Bowl—are not just going to give Hendrickson away. Heck, they may even be more inclined to play 2025 out with him on the roster and take their chances with him in free agency next March rather than move him now for a third-round draft pick.
That being said, there is no question that Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz should at least place a call to Cincinnati to check in on Hendrickson's availability. Adding him into the fold would be a game-changer for the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid
Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers grades for first rounder Omarion Hampton leave questions
Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?
Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton both named among Round 1 biggest losers