Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?

The Los Angeles Chargers landed one of the most explosive weapons in the NFL draft on Thursday night, nabbing North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick.
However, while Hampton is unquestionably a terrific talent, it's debatable as to whether or not the Chargers made the right decision. More importantly, does Justin Herbert think his team did the right thing?
Going with a halfback when Los Angeles desperately needed help at wide receiver is certainly a bit dubious, especially considering that Texas star Matthew Golden was on the board when the Chargers made their selection.
Yes, Los Angeles needed another running back to complement Najee Harris in the backfield, but this is an incredibly deep class for halfbacks. The Chargers could have found one on Day 2 or even Day 3. Was it really necessary to blow their first-round pick on one?
To be fair, the same can be said about the receiver position. There are a ton of good wide outs remaining, and perhaps Los Angeles is entirely comfortable taking one in the second or third round. The Bolts own the 55th pick in Round 2, so there should absolutely be a dynamic option available at that pick. Heck, the Chargers should even be able to find someone at No. 86 in the third round.
But we all know that running back is not necessarily one of the most important positions in football, regardless of the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles just won a Super Bowl thanks much in part to Saquon Barkley spearheading their offense.
Honestly, if the Chargers didn't want to take a receiver at No. 22, they could have easily traded back unless they really wanted Hampton that badly.
Los Angeles' lack of depth at wide out was painfully obvious in 2024, and Herbert languished in the playoffs because of it. Outside of Ladd McConkey, LA does not have any other reliable options at the position.
Now, it should be noted that the Chargers may be planning on signing Keenan Allen, but even so, Allen is 32 years old. He is on the backside of his career, and with Herbert being just 27, LA needs to start finding long-term answers as soon as possible.
Perhaps the Chargers have it all under control and will be able to land one or two great pass-catching talents the rest of the way, but it does seem like they may have missed an opportunity on Thursday. You have to wonder if Herbert is satisfied with how things unfolded.
