Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid
One outsider who really, really likes the Los Angeles Chargers drafting running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?
Try Skip Bayless, who liked the pick so much that he fired a warning shot of sorts at Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, name-dropping Ashton Jeanty in the process.
“GREAT PICK FOR THE CHARGERS, Bayless wrote, indeed, in all caps. “OMARION HAMPTON. VERY CLOSE TO JEANTY IN IMPACT. HERE COMES JIM HARBAUGH, ANDY REID.”
That’s… getting a little ahead of things, but Chargers fans certainly like the enthusiasm.
Jeanty, of course, is a guy Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers and Reid and the Chiefs will be seeing plenty of in the AFC West twice a year after Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders took him sixth overall.
For whatever it’s worth, Bayless wasn’t the only one saying that Hampton is closer to Jeanty than some want to admit:
Either way, the Chargers are more than happy to pair the NFL draft’s obvious No. 2 running back with Najee Harris behind an upgraded offensive line after the arrival of Mekhi Becton.
Harbaugh and Greg Roman want to run the ball. Everybody knows it. They don’t really care—they're going to line up and dare Reid and anyone else to stop it.
